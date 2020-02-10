SHELL LAKE—Shell Lake Arts Center will welcome world-renowned pianist, saxophonist, composer, arranger, and conductor Gordon Goodwin to its Jazz Ensemble & Combo Camps taking place during the weeks of June 21-26 and June 28-July 3 this summer. Student ensembles will feature Goodwin's music and be a part of his special Masterclass.
Gordon Goodwin has received 21 Grammy nominations, four statues, and three Emmy wins. He is the most decorated big band leader in the 21st century and leads Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band, which is comprised of 18 different musicians and is considered one of the most exciting large jazz ensembles on the planet.
His composing for film and television has garnered him three Emmy Awards and he has worked with artists like Ray Charles, Christina Aguilera, Johnny Mathis, Natalie Cole, Mel Torme, and Quincy Jones, to name a few. His charts are played all over the world, and he has been a robust source of inspiration and learning for thousands of young musicians.
Shell Lake Arts Center's Jazz Ensemble & Combo Camp gives students the musical tools to become a great player as they learn improvised solo skills, styles, and play timeless jazz standards under the guidance of the center's nationally recognized teaching-artist faculty. All levels of experience are accepted from beginner to advanced, and full ensembles and small groups give every student the maximum experience in just one week of summer jazz study.
Students are welcome to attend one or both weeks.
For more information: https://www.shelllakeartscenter.org/jazz-ensemble-and-combo-camp or call 715.468.2414.
