OAKLAND TOWNSHIP – Barbara Solem, 66, of Culber, Minnesota, died in a motorcycle accident on the afternoon of September 11.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Hayden Lake Road and State Highway 35, Oakland Township, Burnett County.

A pickup was in the northbound lane of State Highway 35 waiting for a vehicle in front of it to turn left. A motorcycle was travelling north on State Highway 35. The operator of the motorcycle was waving to other motorcycles that were travelling southbound on State Highway 35. The operator of the northbound motorcycle then noticed the pickup stopped on the highway. The operator applied the front brake, but was unable to stop in time. The motorcycle struck the back of the pickup.

North Ambulance responded to the scene. Despite lifesaving efforts, the operator of the motorcycle, Barbara Solem, 66 years old, from Culver, MN, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank North Ambulance, Webster Fire Department, Burnett County Highway Department and the Burnett County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance.

