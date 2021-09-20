Weather Alert

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BAYFIELD...SOUTHEASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHEASTERN WASHBURN AND NORTHWESTERN SAWYER COUNTIES... At 507 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wascott, or 13 miles northwest of Hayward, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Totagatic Flowage and Totagatic Lake. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN