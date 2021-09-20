GRANTSBURG – A motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday, Sept. 19, after hitting a deer.
The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call of a motorcycle crash on Cty. Rd. D in Grantsburg, at 3:19 a.m. At the scene, a sheriff’s deputy saw that motorcyclist Scott Clifford, 39, of Grantsburg and the deer had died.
“Based on the scene, it was apparent that the motorcycle was travelling eastbound on County Road D and struck the deer, causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected off the motorcycle,” said Sheriff Tracy Finch.
“The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Grantsburg Police Department and the Burnett County Medical Examiner’s office for their assistance with this crash,” said Finch.
