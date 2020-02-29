MADISON– Wisconsin's tax season entered its fourth week this week, and so far, just over 1 million tax filers have submitted returns out of an expected 3 million.
To date, more than 700,000 refunds have been issued, and the average refund is $720.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) expects filing activity will be brisk the last few weeks of the season and encourages people to file now. This year's individual income tax filing deadline is Wednesday, April 15.
There are advantages to filing sooner rather than later.
> The filers are less likely to become a victim of identity theft or tax fraud.
> The filers are more likely to get a refund faster, if they have one coming. If you they taxes, they may still file now and wait until April 15 to pay.
> If filers have questions or need assistance, DOR customer service staff are ready to quickly assist, and there will likely be less waiting time than if they file just before the deadline.
People may use the free, fast and accurate Wisconsin E-file online tool to file their state income taxes, or they may choose to use third-party software from an approved vendor. Like other online tools, Wisconsin E-file does the required math to prevent errors and allows direct deposit or withdrawal from a bank account.
DOR encourages taxpayers with questions to submit them online or call DOR's individual customer service line at 608.266.2486.
Taxpayers will find helpful resources available on DOR's website at www.revenue.wi.gov including:
> A list of free tax help sites across Wisconsin and more information about them.
> An online application that will check the status of the refund.
> A mobile app available free of charge from the Apple or Android app stores.
