More than 1 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services.
DHS reported 296 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 467 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 405 daily cases. It's typical for DHS to report fewer confirmed COVID-19 cases on Mondays, with labs usually posting fewer test results the day before.
There were 2,887 negative tests reported Monday.
As the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remains relatively low, more of the state's residents are being vaccinated against the disease.
A total of 2,720,952 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Wisconsin as of Monday, with 56.6 percent of Wisconsinites age 65 and up fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 1,001,142 people in Wisconsin, or 17.2 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Increasing rates of vaccination have provided a sense of hope after a yearlong pandemic that has claimed the lives of 6,601 people in Wisconsin. There were three new deaths from COVID-19 reported Monday.
Other DHS data from Monday include:
- 576,044 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
- 3,288,279 total tests administered, 2,712,235 of which have been negative since the pandemic began.
- 27,466 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, or 4.8 percent of all positive cases, since the pandemic began.
- Daily testing capacity remains at 59,273, though only 3,183 new test results were reported Monday.
Coronavirus rates vary from county to county. In order to track COVID-19 activity levels, DHS looks at the number of new cases per a county’s population over a 14-day period — and whether there’s an upward or downward trend in new cases. Activity levels range from "critically high," "very high," "high," "medium," to "low."
As of March 24, DHS data showed the state had no counties with "critically high" or "very high" levels of COVID-19 activity. The majority of Wisconsin counties have "high" levels of activity. There were growing case trajectories in Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Rock, Waupaca and Washington counties. Wisconsin’s overall COVID-19 activity level is "high."
