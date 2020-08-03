More than 330,000 voters statewide have returned their absentee ballots already for the August 11 Partisan Primary, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
As of Monday morning, 836,469 absentee ballot applications have been reported received by municipal clerks. Those clerks also report sending 821,378 ballots and receiving 331,097 back.
Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, urged voters to return their absentee ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are received by the deadline of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11.
“We want everyone’s vote to count, so complete and mail your absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said. “The post office advises it may take a week for mail to get from you to your clerk’s office, so don’t wait.”
Wolfe said that if voters are concerned their ballot will not arrive at their clerk’s office in time, they should make arrangements to drop their ballot off at the clerk’s office or at the polling place on Election Day.
Wolfe also encouraged voters who have not already returned their absentee ballots to make sure the return envelope is signed and properly witnessed. Witnesses are required to sign the envelope and provide an address, and if either is missing, the ballot cannot be counted.
These numbers from past Partisan Primaries put the 2020 requests into perspective:
Partisan Primary turnout is normally significantly lower than general election turnout, which can be driven by whether any competitive statewide office or congressional office primaries are on the ballot. In 2020 no statewide office primaries (i.e. Governor, U.S. Senator) are on the ballot, which may affect overall turnout.
In comparison, 819,316 absentee ballots were cast in the November 2016 Presidential Election and 1,159,800 cast for April 2020.
Requesting an absentee ballot
Registered voters can still request absentee ballots through MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov. While the legal deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday, Aug. 6, Wolfe urged anyone who plans to vote by absentee vote to make their request as soon as possible because it can take approximately one week for an absentee ballot to reach a voter through the mail, and also that much time for the ballot to be returned via mail.
Voters also can request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. The clerk’s contact information can be found on MyVote Wisconsin. The requests must be accompanied by a copy of the requester's photo ID. Requesters who already have a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under their current registration will not need to provide it again.
In-person absentee voting is available now in municipal clerks’ offices. Local hours and locations will vary, so voters interested in voting in-person absentee should check with their clerks’ offices. Some clerks offer in-person voting by appointment only.
