In response to the ongoing concern over the potential spreading of COVID-19 (coronovirus), the Washburrn County Sheriff's Office is implementing the following precautions effective immediately:
The Washburn County Jail will suspend all jail programs. Visitation will still be allowed through the kiosk located in the lobby of the sheriff's office.
When calling Washburn County Dispatch, additional questions may be asked by the dispatcher, depending on the nature of the call. This is for the protection of all emergency service responders as well as the residents of Washburn County.
Washburn County patrol deputies will continue to handle calls for service and response to emergencies will continue as always. More information may be gathered over the phone rather than in person by the patrol deputy assigned for the safety of staff and citizens.
The Washburn County Sheriff's Office is working closely with public health and emergency management, using information from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to stay as up to date as possible.
“These precautions are being implemented in order to protect the health and wellbeing of the inmates, visitors, and staff of the Washburn County Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Dennis Stuart. “We strive to provide the highest quality service to citizens and visitors of Washburn County and will continue to do so.”
