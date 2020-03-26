WASHBURN COUNTY– A month's worth of emergency shelf-stable meals will be delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients soon, Linda Hand, Washburn County Unit on Aging director, announced on Thursday, March 26.
The meals will replace the hot meals that are delivered through the program to preserve social distancing and further minimize any potential exposure to COVID-19.
Meals on Wheels is for homebound people who meet eligibility criteria, mainly those who are age 60 and older who are frail and homebound because of illness, disability, or isolation, with no one to prepare a meal for them. Others, including those under 60, can qualify under specific rules.
The suggested donation for those over 60 is $4 per meal, and those under 60 are required to pay $10.
However, no additional Meals on Wheels recipients are being accepted currently because of the uncertainty of food availability.
Hand said in a statement about the new Meals on Wheels
Washburn County Unit on Aging is committed to providing nutritious Meals on Wheels deliveries during the COVID-19 epidemic while being mindful of social distancing and reducing the risk of illness among all populations throughout the county.
To do so effectively, we will begin to roll out the delivery of emergency shelf-stable meals to our current recipients. The plan is to deliver enough food for at least one full meal a day, seven days a week, for one month. This delivery will include a meal planning guide to create daily nutritious meals with the food products that are provided. Until these shelf-stable foods are received by the county, packaged, and delivered to the door of our Meals on Wheels recipients, daily hot meal delivery will continue.
At this time, due to the uncertainty of food availability, we will not be adding new Meals on Wheels participants. Applications will still be accepted and reviewed following the Wisconsin Elder Nutrition guidelines.
Once the shelf-stable meals have been delivered, Washburn County staff will begin making periodic phone calls to recipients to say hello and make sure all is well at home. Social interaction and wellness checks remain an essential component of the Washburn County Meals on Wheels program.
Additional precautions have been added for the staff and volunteers who deliver meals to these homes. We request that those receiving the meals will provide for the same. All staff and volunteers will have their temperature taken by an infrared no-touch thermometer. At no time will more than 10 staff or volunteers congregate in one location, and they will socially distance themselves by at least 6 feet. Daily disinfecting of all bags and any equipment used will take place.
Staff or volunteers that have traveled to areas with high contagion risks or cruise ships are required to wait 14 days before working or delivering a meal. Staff and volunteers are to remain home if they have a fever, cough, or sore throat for seven days and additionally must be fever and cough free, without the use of medications, for at least 72 hours before returning to work.
Drivers should not enter the home, no physical contact should take place, and they will socially distance from the participant. The delivery person will knock, leave the hot meal in the doorway, stand back, and wait for the recipient to pick-up the meal.
For the shelf-stable meal box delivery, we request the participant to open the door and then return into the house allowing at least a 6-foot distance for the delivery person to slide items in, leaving room for the door to be closed by the recipient.
Older adults face higher risks of contracting COVID-19 are are experiencing severe complications and even death, particularly if they also have chronic medical conditions. While there are often additional prevention recommendations for individuals with a virus, that is not the case for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone, regardless of age, take the same precautions to avoid illness, including stocking up on supplies, staying home, and being diligent about washing hands throughout the day.
Support from the community would be much appreciated to cover the additional cost of the food and supplies needed to provide these extra meals to our residents safely. These participants are the most at-risk of the Washburn County population, and many are not able to afford the suggested donation or get to the grocery store.
Donations can be mailed to COVID-19 Meal Donation, Washburn County Unit on Aging, 850 W. Beaverbrook Avenue, Spooner, WI 54801.
