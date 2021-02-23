Flags will be flown at half-staff this week, and a moment of silence was held at sunset on Monday, Feb. 23, in honor of the 500,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 and its complications.
"As of this week during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have now died from the virus," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation on Monday. "That is more Americans who have died in a single year of this pandemic than in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind. We, as a Nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite, and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic."
He has ordered that the country's flag be flown at half-staff through sunset on February 26 in their memory.
