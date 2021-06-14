A 12-year-old boy was reported missing in Swiss Township, Danbury, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.

At 9:30 p.m. the child was located by a passerby and was transported from the scene by sheriff’s deputies.

"We would like to thank the public for the tremendous outpouring of community support," said Sheriff Tracy Finch. "We would also like to thank Burnett County Emergency Management, Washburn County Emergency Management, Wisconsin Emergency Management, Burnett County and Washburn County K9 units, the Siren Police Department, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Wisconsin State Patrol, North Ambulance and the Danbury Fire Department."

