On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at approximately 6:55 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received a call of a missing vulnerable adult from 20600 Medchill Road in Grantsburg Township, Grantsburg, WI. It was reported the male, Robert Peterson, 45 years old, had gone missing in the early afternoon hours. Robert had been known to go on walks in the area.
Initial search teams were gathered including the two Burnett County K9s, Volunteer K9 search teams from K9 Emergency Response Teams, Grantsburg Fire Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Cushing Fire Department and Siren Police Department.
After approximately 13 hours of searching, Robert was located with the Burnett County drone. Northland Ambulance responded to his location and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment and observation. It is believed Robert will make a full recovery.
We would like to thank all of the volunteers, social media shares and our local professionals for their efforts in finding Robert and bringing him to safety.
Sheriff Tracy Finch
