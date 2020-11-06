Weather Alert

...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY... AREAS IN NORTH-CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN WILL APPROACH NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY DUE TO A COMBINATION OF DRY FUELS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, AND GUSTY WINDS. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING UNTIL AFTER 6 PM THIS EVENING WHEN CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE.