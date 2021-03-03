MINONG– Another successful “I Love Minong Photo Contest” was held this year. Co-hosted by the Minong Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) and Washburn County Tourism Association, the contest drew more than 100 photos that encompassed the beauty and fun of the Minong area.
When the contest ended on February 14, the six-member judging panel had the tough task of picking photos that represented Minong.
Prizes were awarded for the top three photos. The winning photographers were: first, Mike Stupak; second, Kiki King; and third – plus honorable mention, Gena Tylee.
Photos entered in the contest could be used for promotions such as literature, maps, advertisements, and website.
