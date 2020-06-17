U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin
MINNESOTA MAN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 5 YEARS

MADISON. – Shane C. Evans, 44, Shafer, Minnesota, was sentenced today by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 66 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in northern Wisconsin.

Evans was arrested in May 2019 after a traffic stop in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Police found more than 107 grams of methamphetamine and a scale used to weigh controlled substances inside the truck in which Evans was riding. Photographs and text messages in Evans’ cellular phone further connected him to trafficking the methamphetamine in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In sentencing Evans, Judge Peterson considered Evans’s past criminal history, including the fact that he was under state supervision at the time he was dealing the methamphetamine in Wisconsin.

The charge against Evans was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rice Lake Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Anderson.

