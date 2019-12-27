SPOONER– It is official: This spring the Spooner Area School District will ask voters in the district to approve a $16 million referendum.
The school board unanimously adopted an initial resolution to issue up to $16 million in general obligation bonds for school improvement projects that include district-wide infrastructure; safety, security, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements; academic and cafetorium additions at the Spooner Elementary School; demolition of the small middle school gymnasium; and the purchase of related furnishings, fixtures, and equipment.
Then the board immediately and unanimously approved putting that resolution before the voters in a referendum during the April election.
Board president Erin Burch was about to move on to the next agenda item after the vote but suddenly stopped and enthusiastically said, “That was a big deal, I just have to say that before we move on. We’re going to referendum!”
The property tax impact from the referendum if it passes is estimated to be $28 per year per $100,000 of property value for the $16 million referendum.
Projects
A survey that went out to the public this fall to gauge their receptiveness to a referendum outlined the projects, many of which had been identified as being needed during a facilities study in 2016.
> Update infrastructure, $3.9 million to $6.2 million.
“While the Spooner schools have been well maintained, many of the schools’ major systems have exceeded their useful life, resulting in inefficiencies and ongoing costly maintenance and repairs, many of which cannot be covered in the District’s annual budget,” the survey said.
Infrastructure improvements could include: Replace the boilers, controls and ventilators; replace roofs, plumbing, and electrical systems; improve technology infrastructure; update core finishes, including paint, flooring, lighting, doors and windows; and repair pavement surrounding the schools.
> Improve safety and security, $2 million to $4 million.
“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the survey said. “There is a need to update the school entrances to better regulate visitor access. This would require all visitors to be routed through the schools’ main offices before gaining access to the rest of the school. In addition, the school parking lots need to be redesigned with dedicated bus and vehicle drop-off/pick-up lanes to better separate vehicle and pedestrian traffic.”
> Address Address Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Code Compliance, $60,000 to $300,000.
“There are areas in our schools that need to be updated to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) code compliance, including entrances and areas with elevation changes. The middle school elevator is old, and replacement parts are no longer available, requiring complete replacement.”
> Add a dedicated cafeteria with performance space, $3 million.
“The elementary school cafeteria is also used for physical education. This requires staff to set up/take down the lunch tables each day and creates scheduling challenges for physical education classes. The space is too small to accommodate all the school’s students at one time. Consequently, students are served lunch over three periods, resulting in some students eating lunch as early as 10:30 a.m.
“If a cafeteria is built, a stage with sound and lighting systems could be added, creating a cafetorium. This would improve the quality of the performance/presentation space available for school and community events and reduce the scheduling conflicts with the gym’s already busy schedule.”
> Build an early childhood education wing, $2 million.
“There is a growing demand for early childhood programming. As a result, the District has expanded the four-year-old kindergarten program. However, the current elementary school does not have the needed space to support this program. A dedicated early childhood education wing could be added onto the elementary school that includes four classrooms, support spaces and a playground.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.