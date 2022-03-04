Ice

TWIN CITIES - An early spring system will bring a mix of freezing rain and snow across the region Friday night, March 4, through early Sunday, March 6, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to begin around 9 p.m. Friday and run through late Saturday morning, March 5. Expect accumulating freezing rain overnight to create slippery road conditions. Areas of freezing rain drizzle will lift up from the south, and icing impacts may be light, but still impact travel.

