With the new Safer at Home extended until Tuesday, May 26 – the day after Memorial Day weekend – the Memorial Day ceremonies at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery has been canceled.
The ceremony usually draws a crowd of 2,000 to 3,000, including hundreds of veterans, and features musical performances and a flyover.
Cemetery director Don Grande said an alternate observance might be planned for later in the year, perhaps on September 11.
Staff still will place flags on all of the makers, and the avenue of flags will be erected to honor veterans.
The cemetery remains open to the public.
Donations for the flags and maintenance are welcome.
