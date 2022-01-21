Local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is asking all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.
“The need for blood is constant, but the supply isn’t,” MBC said. Donors with Memorial Blood Centers help supply nearly 40 hospitals and more than a dozen air ambulance bases.
A local blood drive will be held at the Holiday Inn in Hayward on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled at MBC.ORG or 888.GIVEBLD (888.448.3253).
Memorial Blood Centers said it follows strict safety protocols for donors and staff to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Donors are required to wear a face mask or face covering.
Blood donation is safe and essential, MBC said, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, donors need to be:
> In good health.
> 17 years or older, or 16 with written parental consent (PDF on mbc.org).
> At least 110 pounds.
> Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons.
> Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu.
