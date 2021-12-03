SPOONER– Spooner Health is excited to welcome Mavis Melton, PT as its new rehabilitation services director.
Barb Keefe, DPT and current rehabilitation services director, will retire this month.
“The entire rehabilitation services department and Spooner Health staff are looking forward to wishing Barb well in her retirement and welcoming Mavis into her new role,” Spooner Health said.
Melton received her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and her Master of Physical Therapy from the University of Iowa. With more than 20 years of physical therapy experience, Melton has worked for Spooner Health for 12 of those years.
“I feel very blessed to move into the role of Rehabilitation Services Director,” she said. “With the privilege of training under Barb Keefe prior to her retirement, I feel confident in leading our highly skilled full-service rehab team. While excellent patient-centered care has always been my passion, I will continue to see patients in addition to my administrative duties.”
The transition has been in progress for two months to keep Spooner Health’s outstanding rehabilitation services department running smoothly, Spooner Health said. As for her retirement, Barb Keefe said, “I have been at Spooner Health over 26 years and in that time, have had the honor of working with wonderful coworkers and patients. I will miss all of them. Spooner Health has been a great place to work, and the leadership has always been very supportive of our employees, patients and community. My experience as Rehabilitation Services Director has allowed me to be a part of the best team I have ever worked with.”
Rehabilitation Services
Spooner Health’s comprehensive rehabilitation services department consists of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and massage therapy. Licensed, skilled therapists offer a range of therapeutic, neurological and specialized inpatient and outpatient services for women’s health, orthopedics, chronic pain, geriatrics, hand pain, and neurology. For more information: SpoonerHealth.com/Rehab.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a 20-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high quality healthcare with excellent service.
