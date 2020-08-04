Washburn and Burnett counties are making it easy for their residents, and residents in some surrounding counties, to dispose of unwanted or unusable household chemicals and medications through upcoming collection events.
Hazardous waste and medications will be collected from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Burnett County Highway Shop in Siren on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and at the HHW Storage Site, 1650 Cottonwood Ave., in Spooner on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Medications will be accepted from residents at both sites. Meds should be left in their original containers to make identification easier.
Some items require a fee. More information can be found at www.nwrpc.com.
All residents are encouraged to use either of the events. A resident of any of the Northwest Regional Planning Commission’s service-region participating counties are eligible to use any of the events, not just one’s own particular county. Those counties are Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, and Washburn.
Pre-registration is required for businesses, and reasonable fees will be charged, NWRPC said. For information on prices or to register: Jen, 715.635.2197, extension 244.
Preregistration is also requested for farmers who wish to dispose of farm chemicals and pesticides, with the service free to farmers up to 200 pounds.
Below are items that will have a disposal charge to all participants:
> 50 cents per under-4-foot fluorescent tube, circular, or CFL.
> 75¢ per over-4-foot fluorescent tube.
> $2.50 per H.I.D. light bulb.
> $1 per oil filter.
Hazardous waste will be accepted at the above locations and only at designated times. Items include old medications (left in original bottle for easier identification), oil-based paints, solvents, pesticides, hazardous cleaners, rechargeable ni-cads, metal halide and button batteries, mercury, corrosives, flammables, gas, antifreeze and other chemicals.
Items not accepted at the events include alkaline batteries, incandescent light bulbs, asbestos, ammunition, compressed gas cylinders (any size), spray foam cylinders, flares, fireworks and explosives, radioactive wastes, and latex paint.
Latex paint is non-hazardous and can be dried and placed in the garbage.
For information on recycling site locations for items such as electronics, waste oil, and tires: www.nwrpc.com or Jen, jbarton@nwrpc.com or 715.635.2197.
