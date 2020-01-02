Spooner Health
SPOONER— Volunteer Partners of Spooner Health has a scholarship opportunity for local students going into a health-related field.

Both traditional (graduating Spooner High School seniors) and non-traditional (individuals currently in or returning to school) student applications will be considered. Up to four $2,000 scholarships will be awarded. Three scholarships will be given in memory of Lu McLellan, Inez Schafer, and Mary Sundeen.

Applications are at Spooner High School and www.SpoonerHealth.com/Scholarships.

Anyone with questions or who would like to request an application be mailed can call Cara, 715.939.1736. Applications must be submitted by April 10.

