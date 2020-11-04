SPOONER– With hundreds of thousands dying of a global pandemic nationwide and with storms, fires, and riots raging across the country, some would call this a particularly dark time in the country’s history. How people face dark times is the theme of a new book written by a local performing artist with an international reputation for storytelling.
After brain surgery to remove a tumor, immediately followed by spending months in Chicago taking care of his dying father, Kevin McMullin’s career as a musician was blown to pieces by the deafness and tinnitus that were a side effect of the surgery. His struggles, lingering questions, and poignant observations have been encapsulated in a well-received stage show called “Into the Black Sea: Stories of Darkness and Light.”
Now McMullin has released a book of the same name.
“The book is a tossed salad of essays, poems, stories, photographs, and quotes that address the challenges of walking through dark places,” McMullin said. “All of us make those journeys. Most of us tend not to share the details because we’re afraid of being called whiners or worse.
“The result is, when something bad happens to us we end up feeling really lonely – when in fact there are a ton of people out there who can totally relate to what we’re experiencing.
“I made it through my experiences because other people shared their experiences with me. The book, ‘Into the Black Sea,’ is my attempt to return the favor,” he said.
The book has garnered favorable reviews already.
Local writer Jude Genereaux said: “I am in awe of the memoir Kevin McMullin’s experience inspired: interesting, wry, caustic, heartbreaking, hopeful, upbeat, solid, honest … all of the above and more. In the wake of chaos, he’s created a masterpiece.”
And jazz celebrity, Randy Sabien wrote: “Kevin isn’t just writing about his life — he’s writing about yours … a powerful juxtaposition of simultaneous experiences and though you may not have gone through the same exact thing, you have (or will eventually have) experienced something similar.”
McMullin’s childhood playgrounds ranged from the housing projects of Chicago to the suburban neighborhoods haunted by Ernest Hemingway and Frank Lloyd Wright. He embellished his somewhat unusual upbringing with an education at Northwestern University where he studied tuba with brass demigod Arnold Jacobs. He tossed in a couple of years learning old-time fiddle with Chicago Barn Dance icons Mark Gunther and Mark Ritchie. The whole pastiche went with him to Seattle, Washington, where McMullin began playing the Pike Place Market and movie lines.
With a somewhat addled sense of career opportunity, he decided to make a home in Sarona. There he shed his urban ways, added storytelling to his bulging bag of tricks, and launched a trajectory of playing, telling, writing, educating, and in general plying a trade for which there is no appropriate box on any federal tax form.
Things were going pretty well. He cofounded Duck for the Oyster, one of the hottest folk dance bands in the Upper Midwest. He cut a CD with jazz jock Randy Sabien. He toured Chile. Then Mexico. Then Peru. He was sought after as a teacher and a performer.
It all came crashing down in 2015 when he was diagnosed with a vestibular schwannoma, a non-malignant brain tumor that left him deaf in one ear and struggling with chronic dizziness, tinnitus, and fatigue.
While he was recovering from the surgery, his father was diagnosed with a rare lymphoma. So McMullin moved to Chicago where he cared for his father until his father’s death eight months later.
“Let’s just say it threw my life into some disarray,” McMullin said.
The abilities he lost forced him to do a lot of letting go.
“I’d just lost my father,” he said. “My music career was toast. Playing by myself is hard. Playing with others is not an option. I was grieving and exhausted, and I had no idea where to go next.”
But those years of illness, recovery, and loss were fecund with stories. His own stories as well as the stories of others’.
“I realized at some point that I could tell these stories. That I needed to tell these stories,” he said, “Stories of people walking in dark places and finding or making some kind of light in the most unlikely ways. And once I started telling them, I realized that people wanted to hear them.”
McMullin took the stories and created his one-man show and now a new book.
More information about the book and the stage show is online at McMullin’s website, kevinmcmullin.com, where the book can be purchased.
The book also is sold at Northwind Book and Fiber in Spooner.
