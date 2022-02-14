SPOONER – North Country Master Gardener volunteers have announced their annual Spring Plant Sale, which is pre-order only, with pickup on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.
This year’s plant sale will have a “twist” from prior years, as the group is requesting pre-orders from February through May 1 or until supplies are sold out. There will be a new pickup location at the City of Spooner Front Street public parking lot (north of the Canoe Heritage Museum) on May 21.
The pre-order form is available at www.northcountrymgv.org/plant-sale and at the Spooner Memorial Library, Shell Lake Public Library and other local organizations.
Specific tomato varieties are beef steak, Cherokee purple, early girl, German Johnson, Sungold and sweet Valentine container.
Specific pepper varieties are early jalapeno (heirloom), giant Marconi (2001 AAS winner), King of the North, new ace, ruby king (heirloom) and Wisconsin lakes.
The pollinator collection has native perennial plants, wild lupine, butterfly weed, black-eyed Susan, New England asters, swamp milkweed and blazing star liatris.
The herb collection has six herbs for the senses: thyme, rosemary, giant from Italy parsley, Genovese basic, garlic chives and bouquet dill.
The proceeds go toward supporting the Teaching and Display Garden that is open to the public on Orchard Lane, just east of the Ag Research Station; for garden-related grants; promoting horticulture outreach and education in Washburn, Sawyer and Burnett counties; and other horticultural projects.
Further information about the sale is available at www.northcountrymgv.org/plant-sale or email ncmgva@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.