Gov. Tony Evers’s order that requires people to wear masks in the state if they are outside in “enclosed” spaces or they are indoors other than in a private residence has ignited a firestorm of comments both in support and in opposition – and stances by some sheriff’s departments, including Washburn County’s, that they will not enforce the order.
As numbers of COVID-19 cases rise around the state and the local area is seeing spikes in the number of positive cases, including among teenagers, Cheri Nickell, Washburn County’s public health officer, said on Saturday in an email response to the Spooner Advocate that stemming the spread goes back to flattening the curve.
That still applies, she said, because the state will see more deaths if hospital capacity is exceeded, not only from COVID-19 but from other illnesses, diseases, and accidents that need hospital care.
“That being said, until we get an effective vaccine, the only tools in the toolbox are masking, handwashing, and social distancing,” Nickell reiterated. “Wearing a mask protects your friends, family, and community. It shouldn’t have to be an order; we should all care enough about other people to be willing to wear a mask.
“Clearly, enough of us don’t care, and aren’t willing, or we wouldn’t be seeing the big spike in cases,” she said.
She noted that many laws are on the books that are designed to protect the health and safety of the public.
“I am unclear as to why people feel being made to wear a mask is an infringement of their constitutional rights, when none of these other laws have tripped their trigger (speed limits, drug laws, public nudity, to name a few that law enforcement happily enforces),” Nickell said.
“It’s a law that food handlers must wash their hands after using the bathroom. I don’t hear anybody complaining that we are violating the constitutional rights of food handlers. I could even maybe see it if the mask order was designed to protect the wearer … in that case, it would be similar to helmet and seatbelt laws, which as far as I know are being enforced by law enforcement," she said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Washburn County doubled between July 30 and August 2, from 13 to 26, and the total number of cases over the same period rose from 20 to 35.
As of Friday morning, Aug. 7, the total had risen to 341. Twenty-seven of those cases are active.
Many of the new cases are teenagers, a spike that the Washburn County Health Department calls “alarming.”
“While the Health Department is working hard to identify and notify all contacts of the new confirmed cases, parents are encouraged to discuss with their teens if they have recently spent time with anyone who they may have heard has tested positive for COVID-19,” the health department said. “Parents are advised to seek testing for their child immediately if there is any reason to suspect they were exposed to someone with COVID-19. Individuals can spread the virus two days before symptoms appear.”
Enforcement of order
Complaints about compliance with the order should be directed to the Washburn County Health Department at health@co.washburn.wi.us or 715.635.4400; email is preferred.
“The Health Department will receive complaints or concerns and work with the appropriate parties to remedy any identified issues,” the department said.
Some of the local police departments said they will handle any complaints they receive from businesses about customers refusing to wear a mask and refusing to leave if the businesses requires it.
Initially it was unclear who would be charged with enforcing the governor’s order, which includes a fine up to $200.
Shortly after the order was announced, Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart announced on the department’s Facebook page that his department would not enforce the order, which he noted was not a law passed through the state legislature.
“We believe it is government overreach and unconstitutional on many levels,” he said.
“My deputies have sworn an oath to the Constitution, and when a law or order is in conflict, we must defend the individual rights of our people,” the sheriff said. “You have an individual right to make your own medical decisions. We as government officials shall not intrude. The Constitution can’t be suspended, whether people get sick or not.
“There are many who have religious beliefs about wearing of masks, taking of vaccinations, etc. To prohibit the gathering together of willing people to peacefully assemble unless they are so many feet apart, or are wearing certain wardrobes that the government mandates, all violate the first amendment of the Constitution. Also, any fine imposed for the people to exercise their own basic human rights is excessive, and therefore a violation of the 8th amendment of our Constitution.”
Stuart said the department encourages everyone to make your their medical choices as is best for them and their family, and the department will defend the right to make that decision.
