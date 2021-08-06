Effective Monday, face coverings are expected indoors for employees, students and guests, regardless of vaccination status, at UW-Eau Claire although this does not apply to the Barron County campus at this time.
Masks are expected to be worn:
- In all hallways, public spaces, common areas and classrooms.
- In shared offices, shops, conference rooms, studio and lab spaces.
- When traveling in a vehicle with other people for university business.
Masks may be removed in private offices but should be worn any time another person is in the room. Masks are not expected to be worn outdoors.
Free COVID-19 testing remains available for university and community members.
At this time capacity limits are not changing, events will still take place and classes will remain as currently scheduled (including location and delivery method). The university will continue to monitor conditions and is committed to moving forward — but there’s still work to do.
The university encourages vaccinations for everyone.
The updates and changes are in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations with regards to the growing case activity and circulation of the Delta variant. The high transmission rate as referenced in the CDC online mapping tool show both Eau Claire County and Chippewa County in the highest level, and Dunn County at the substantial level, at this time.
The campus continues to work closely with local county health officials, including Barron County Public Health.
