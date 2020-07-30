Wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to limit the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the spread of COVID-19 is one of the most effective ways of restoring travel confidence, thereby helping the tourism industry bounce back from this global public health pandemic.
Secretary-designee Meaney in her mask
Today, Governor Tony Evers issued a statewide mask mandate that will not only protect the health of Wisconsinites, but the health of our tourism economy as well.
Longwoods International’s wave 16 traveler sentiment research, which is now released bi-weekly, shows that 61 percent of travelers indicate they will “only travel to” or are “more likely to travel to” a destination that requires use of masks in public where physical distancing is not possible. Meanwhile, only nine percent of travelers indicate they either “will not” or are “less likely to” travel to a destination where masks are required when physical distancing is not possible.
From the beginning, we’ve advised the tourism industry based on data and science. Wearing a mask is a simple act of kindness and can save lives. My mask protects you and your mask protects me. Masks work best when we both wear them. Please join Travel Wisconsin as we #MaskUpWisconsin to help keep travelers safe, build their confidence, and rebuild our tourism economy.
