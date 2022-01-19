Marshfield Clinic Health System is providing an opportunity for Wisconsin health improvement organizations to gain additional capacity by hosting an AmeriCorps member.
AmeriCorps, a federal program often referred to as a domestic Peace Corps, places individuals in community organizations for a year of service to address critical community needs. Marshfield Clinic Health System manages two AmeriCorps Programs in Wisconsin, Community Corps and Recovery Corps.
MCHS AmeriCorps Community Corps increases the capacity of organizations to address community health needs which may include nutrition, mental health, substance misuse, chronic disease prevention, violence prevention, healthy growth and development, academics, oral health, tobacco, sexual health, communicable disease, environmental health and physical activity.
Eligible organizations include clinics, hospitals, coalitions, youth serving organizations, public health, and other nonprofits and government agencies in addressing local health priorities.
MCHS AmeriCorps Recovery Corps helps build healthier communities by reducing substance use. Recovery coaches focus on reducing prescription drug, opioid, and other substance use disorders through one-on-one contact, outreach phone calls and community education. Organizations eligible to apply to host an AmeriCorps Recovery Corps member include law enforcement agencies, county jails, public health departments, social service departments, health care organizations, nonprofits, local coalitions, and other government agencies.
Organizations that host an AmeriCorps members gain up to 40 hours per week of service from a trained, dedicated member to advance community health or recovery initiatives. Marshfield Clinic Health System supports members and host sites with ongoing support, training and technical assistance. Potential host sites are encouraged to submit an application by Monday, March 21, for priority consideration.
To learn more about hosting an AmeriCorps member contact Megan Heier, AmeriCorps manager, at 715.221.9128 or visit https://communityhealth.marshfieldclinic.org/Americorps.
