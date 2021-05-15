TREGO– One of the most exciting and historic train renovation projects going on anywhere in the country is taking place right now at the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad.
For the past nine months, a team of experienced carpenters, renovators, and craftspeople have garnered national attention transforming the Mark Twain Zephyr from a lifeless shell into what will be the only operable train of its kind – anywhere! On Memorial Day Weekend, the doors will be open to give the public an exclusive look at what the crews The open house will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, at the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, N6639 Dilly Lake Rd., Trego, just off of Hwy. 53.
The Mark Twain Zephyr was one of the Burlington’s premier trains when it was put into service on October 25, 1935. Its sleek stainless steel design was never seen before in railroading. The train served passengers on several different railroad lines, including through portions of Wisconsin and Minnesota, until 1958.
For the next 60 years, the historic train set would pass between no less than seven different private owners, none of whom had the resources to complete the time-consuming, costly multi-million-dollar renovations needed.
The Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad stepped in last summer, purchasing the five train cars and bringing them to Northwest Wisconsin for repair. Since then, a full-time staff of several craftsman have been working on the train 40 to 50 hours a week to get it where it is now, a long way from where it was in October.
The train is expected to be a huge tourism draw.
With renovations now amazingly near 75% complete, the public is invited for the first time to see what the beautiful train set now looks like.
In the future, the Mark Twain Zephyr will be fully operable and giving passengers rides on the tourist railroad’s main line out of Trego.
The renovation is expected to be completed later this year or early in 2022.
Its sister train is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago
Free guided tours of the train and various displays will be available at the upcoming Open House Event. Railroad historian Robert Tabern will be on-hand to sign copies of “Mark Twain Zephyr: History, Restoration & Rebirth,” a three-volume book series that he researched and wrote about the train and the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad’s refurbishment process.
Visitors also will be treated to hot dogs and beverages each day from 11 a.m. until gone.
There is no cost to attend the Open House Event, however visitors can show their support for the train restoration project by purchasing one of the related books or other items available for sale.
Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad’s restored trains run excursions between the railroad’s passenger depot and regional visitors center on Hwy. 53/63, four miles north of Spooner, and various destinations. The railroad uses classic diesel-electric locomotives built in the 1940s and a fleet of mahogany-interior passenger cars from 1910 to 1930 as well as streamlined cars from the 1950s.
The train operates year around with America’s only Bed & Breakfast Dinner Train with authentic service aboard restored sleeping cars from 1950 and First Class Overnight service aboard a mahogany-paneled executive car built by Pullman in 1914.
Services are halted for now due to federal rules during the pandemic.
Additional information
For more information: Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad, 715.635.3200, spoonertrainride.com or info@spoonertrainride.com.
