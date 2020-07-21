Mariah Lynch receives Letter of Commendation

Mariah Lynch receives a Letter of Commendation from Spooner Officer Mike Kronberger (left) and Police Chief Jerry Christman for rescuing a young child from choking.

 CONTRIBUTED

Spooner Officer Mike Kronberger (left) and Police Chief Jerry Christman made a special stop on Tuesday, July 21, to see Mariah Lynch and present her with a Letter of Commendation and a Spooner Police Challenge Coin in recognition for her actions the day before in response to a choking 5-year-old.

Mariah was able to call 911 and clear the obstruction from the child’s airway prior to officers and emergency medical services arriving.

“Mariah is an example of our good citizens and the things they do. We want to give her our thanks,” Christman said.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments