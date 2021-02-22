MADISON, Wis. – Winning is the 'Norm' for a Port Edwards man!
After winning a $121,000 Badger 5 jackpot for the January 25 drawing, Norman Fuller Jr. headed to the Madison Lottery Office to claim his prize. He later discovered he would have to head back to Madison as he had won a $50,000 prize in the February 6, 2021, Powerball drawing. These two wins equaled $171,000 in lotto prizes in just under two weeks.
Fuller, a Veteran who is retired, is a frequent Lottery player who was shocked at his luck. He's happy to be debt-free and plans on sharing his winnings with his children and other family members. Fuller will continue playing the Lottery and trying his luck on other lotto games.
The winning numbers for the Badger 5 January 25 drawing were: 2, 3, 5, 14, 26. This was a $242,000 jackpot split by two winners. Fuller's take was $121,000 and Cindy Dunst of Cedarburg also won $121,000 with a ticket purchased at Kwik Trip #1010 in Cedarburg.
The winning numbers for the Powerball February 6 drawing were: 1, 16, 48, 49, 65, Powerball 8. In addition to Fuller's win, there were two other Wisconsin $50,000 winners from this drawing. Gary Mielke of Green Bay won with a ticket purchased at Festival Foods in Green Bay and Jean Krause of Greenville won with a ticket purchased at Festival Foods in Appleton.
Both of Fuller's winning tickets were quick picks purchased at Kwik Trip #347, 4611 8th St. S, Wisconsin Rapids. "At Kwik Trip, we are always delighted when one of our very loyal customers becomes a winner!” said John McHugh, Kwik Trip Director of Public Relations.
Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. Kwik Trip received a total incentive of $5,840 for selling the two winning tickets to Fuller.
"The odds of winning both the Badger 5 jackpot and a $50,000 Powerball prize are one in 155 BILLION!" exclaimed Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. "Congratulations Norm on these exciting wins!"
The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.
The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the $50,000 prize for matching 4 of 5 numbers plus the Powerball are 1 in 913,130. Powerball drawings are Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day’s drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play with the option to purchase the Power Play feature for an additional dollar which could increase potential winnings.
