ST. CROIX COUNTY – A man who allegedly pointed a gun at a motorist has been arrested.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a driver displaying and pointing a handgun at a motorist on March 4 at 2:26 p.m. The vehicle was described as a silver Dodge caravan traveling west on Hwy. 94 near Hudson in St. Croix County.
Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle and initiate a high-risk stop at the Hwy. 12 exit. The driver initially halted but fled the scene in the vehicle as troopers commanded him to exit the vehicle.
The troopers pursued the vehicle, and after a brief pursuit the driver, Jacob D. Koltz, 28, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, was taken into custody.
A handgun was located in the vehicle.
Koltz was charged with alleged second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and felony fleeing. He also was issued citations for speeding 90 mph in a 70-mph zone and driving without a license.
Koltz was taken to the St. Croix County jail. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Department assisted with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.