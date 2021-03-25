POLK COUNTY– A man who was wanted in Minnesota for assault and theft charges has been arrested in rural Centuria.
The Polk County Emergency Response Team and the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a rural Centuria residence at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. James Joseph Howard, 20, wanted for third-degree felony assault with a weapon from Hennepin County, Minnesota, and felony theft of a motor vehicle out of Ramsey County, Minnesota, was arrested.
Howard also was a person of interest in a recent shooting and robbery in Minneapolis.
"The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank members of the St. Croix Valley Drug Task Force and the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office of their assistance with this arrest," the sheriff's department said.
