RICE LAKE– A man who allegedly threatened to kill a police officer was arrested on Monday, June 22, in Rice Lake.
The Rice Lake Police Department assisted by the Barron County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Indian Mounds Park area just after 7 a.m. after being notified that a man there "was going to shoot the first officer he seen."
Though police did not suspect a threat to the general public, businesses in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, the police department said, and a perimeter was established.
Mark C. Holt, 59, was located in the park pavilion and refused to cooperate and show his hands, so K9 Chase was deployed and apprehended him, the department said. Police said Holt "smelled heavily of intoxicants" when taken into custody.
Holt was treated at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake for some minor injuries he had prior to police contact. He was later taken to the jail for possible charges of threats to law enforcement.
"Rice Lake Police would like to thank the Barron County Sheriff's Office and Marshfield Medical Center staff, including the paramedics who responded, for this assistance in this incident," the police department said.
