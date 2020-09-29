SPOONER– A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot another man on Monday afternoon, Sept. 28, in Spooner.
At approximately 4:15 p.m., officers from Spooner Police, Washburn County Sheriff's Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the area of Third Street and Erie Street for a report of a male being shot. They found that he had left the scene and had driven himself to the Spooner Health E.R., Spooner Chief Jerry Christman said on Tuesday.
He was later airlifted to another medical facility.
“The injuries to the victim do not appear to [be] life threatening at this time,” Christman said.
“A male was taken into custody and is cooperating with police,” the chief said. “The suspect has been charged with Injury by Negligent Handling of a Dangerous Weapon.”
The initial call to the sheriff's office said that the victim had been at the location to pick up some property, got into an argument with the property owner, and was shot with a rubber bullet in the stomach.
That has not been confirmed, however, as the investigation is continuing.
