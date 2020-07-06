Rescuers pulled a man of the Red Cedar River from below the Rice Lake dam on Monday, July 6.
Law enforcement, emergency medical services, and the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to the scene at around 2:40 p.m. after a report of a possible drowning.
At the scene, a woman in the water helped bring the man to emergency workers, who pulled him out.
The man was administered oxygen and was able to walk up a set of steps to leave the river bank.
