Snowmobile accident

This accident occurred on 26th Avenue near Cty. Hwy. M in Barron County. The driver had to be extricated from the trees, and the sled's ski can be seen in the tree at the top of the photo.

 BARRON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Excessive speed was a contributing factor in recent snowmobile accidents in Barron County, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.

A snowmobile operated by Jesse Andrews of Rice Lake struck a tree on Trail 33 at 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. Andrews was flown to an area hospital with what appeared to be a broken leg, the sheriff said.

Two days later at 8:30 p.m., a snowmobile operated by Jerad Bellefeuille of Rice Lake failed to stop for a trail stop sign on 26th Avenue near Cty. Hwy. M and struck a tree, according to the sheriff.

Bellefeuille was extricated by the Rice Lake Fire Department from the tree and transported to Marshfield Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“With warm weather and fresh snow, the snowmobiles will be out all weekend,” Fitzgerald said. “Reminder to stay on our marked trails and respect our landowners who allow all the great trails in Barron County. Have a safe weekend on the trails and on our roads.”

