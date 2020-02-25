EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP– A fire in the town of Evergreen destroyed a home on Monday morning, Feb. 24, and may have taken the life of the man found there.
His name has not been released pending confirmation of his identity and notification of his family.
The Spooner Fire District was called out to the house fire at W7814 Keller Rd. at approximately 5 a.m.
“Fire was venting from two sides of the structure when the fire department arrived,” said Fire Chief Darren Vik. “It was not known if anyone was in the home, but the occupant’s vehicle and dog were on the property.
“Structural damage of the house prevented firefighters from entering the building,” he said.
The fire was out by 8:30 or 9 a.m. Then the department had to wait until early afternoon for the arrival of the state fire marshal and equipment to help with the slow process of removing debris from the destroyed home so it could be searched.
An investigation took place during the removal of the unsafe structure's removal, Vik said.
At around 4 p.m., the man’s body was found.
Vik said the cause of the fire is being investigated but does not seem like it was arson or from a suspicious cause.
“I don’t think that there’s any foul play,” he said.
The Shell Lake Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office assisted the Spooner Fire District.
