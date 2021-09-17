BALSAM LAKE– A man fatally shot himself after an 11-hour standoff with police on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rice Lake Police Department in searching for the man, who had active warrants. At 7:23 p.m., investigators located him at a motel in Balsam Lake. He armed himself with a handgun and barricaded himself in one of the motel rooms.
After a standof that lasted more than 11 hours, the man, who police have not yet publicly identified, broke off communication with officers. The officers entered the motel and located him hiding in the attic space.
"Efforts to take the suspect into custody peacefully were unsuccessful," the sheriff's department said. "The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted."
The sheriff's department said: "The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, the Polk County Highway Department, St. Croix Falls Police Department, Luck Police Department, Balsam Lake/Centuria Police Department, Frederic Police Department, Amery Police Department, Milltown Police Department, Rice Lake Police Department, Osceola Police Department, Medical Examiner’s Office, Lakes Area Ambulance Service, and Balsam Lake Public Works."
The incident remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.