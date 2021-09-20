TOWN OF MEENON – Michael McNamara, 72, of Webster has died after falling into Lower Clam Lake.
Burnett County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call that McNamara had fallen in the water from a pontoon and could not be located. Deputies and a Siren police officer responded.
The officer and a deputy used a resident’s pontoon to go onto the lake to search. Another deputy launched the drone to search. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Webster and Jackson fire departments, and North Ambulance also responded.
The deputy operating the drone located McNamara in the water southeast of where he had fallen in. He was taken to shore where he was tended to by North Ambulance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
“The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Siren Police Department, Wisconsin DNR, Webster Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department and North Ambulance for their assistance with this incident,” said Sheriff Tracy Finch.
