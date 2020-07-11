At a hearing Thursday, July 9, in Sawyer County Circuit Court, a man charged with first-degree intentional homicide by stabbing his father to death and attempted first-degree intentional homicide by stabbing and injuring his mother at a home near Round Lake May 23, 2020, was found incompetent to proceed in court.
Peter D. Farnworth, 34, of Rocky Ford, Colorado, appeared in court before Judge John Yackel. The court received a nine-page report from an expert psychologist, Dr. Rebecca Seifert Lynch, who examined Farnsworth. Judge Yackel found Farnworth incompetent to proceed and ordered that Farnsworth be committed to an inpatient facility for up to 12 months and that he is incompetent to refuse medication.
Judge Yackel continued Farnsworth’s $5 million bond. He is allowed to contact his mother by phone or letter as long as he confined to a facility.
Farnsworth was credited with 48 days served in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.