TOWN OF LENROOT– A Milwaukee man has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on group of hikers after they refused to give him money.
The Sawyer County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman who was hiking with a group of others along Peterson Road in the town of Lenroot, Sawyer County, on June at 10:45 a.m. The caller reported a male driving a white car had pulled up to them asking to borrow money. When told they didn’t have any, the man pulled out a gun and threatened harm.
The man then fled south on Hwy. 63 toward the city of Hayward.
Sawyer County deputies assisted by the city of Hayward Police Department located the vehicle near Hayward and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued north on Hwy. 63 and later east on Hwy. 77. Assisting LCO police officers deployed tire deflation devices near the intersection of Hwy. 77 and Cty. Hwy. K and were able to disable the vehicle.
It came to a stop on Hwy. 77 near Kreyer Lane. After a stand-off with deputies that lasted nearly 1 1/2 hours, the suspect, Jason Scott Whitefeather, 45, of Milwaukee was taken into custody.
Assisting during the incident were the Sawyer/Washburn/Burnett Co. Tactical Team, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Sawyer County Emergency Medical Services, and LCO, city of Hayward, and town of Hayward fire departments.
Whitefeather was arrested on potential charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, terroristic threats, felon in possession of a firearm, vehicle operator fleeing or eluding officer, and felony bail jumping.
The incident is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office as similar incidents also occurred in Bayfield and Iron counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.