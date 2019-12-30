POSKIN– A man is in jail pending possible charges after allegedly being armed while intoxicated during a domestic incident and threatening officers on Sunday night, Dec. 29.
At 9:40 p.m., the Barron County Communication Center received a 911 call from a woman at a residence just north of Poskin who said that her boyfriend, identified as Casey Murray, 38 of Almena, was upset and took a gun outside and was shooting it in the air. He allegedly had threatened her if she called law enforcement.
The woman was advised to find cover, and she locked herself in a room and remained on 911 with the dispatcher until the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team arrived.
Contact was made with Murray.
"Casey would not comply with law enforcement and continued to make threats towards law enforcement," the Barron County Sheriff's Department said. "Two less lethal bean bags rounds were used, striking Casey in the legs, and Casey was taken into custody."
He was treated at an area hospital and is being held in the Barron County Jail for allegedly being armed while intoxicated, domestic abuse, and disorderly conduct. He is awaiting potential formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
A handgun was found in the vehicle Casey exited when law enforcement arrived on scene, the sheriff's department said.
The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.
