JULIE HUSTVET

The Washburn County Highway Department, on behalf of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, is planning to grind off six larger bumps on southbound Hwy. 53 and spray patch each area on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 3-4.

The work will be done via moving single-lane closures.

