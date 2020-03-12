Main Street project begins in Hayward

On Monday March 9, access to Main Street in the City of Hayward from Highway 63 was closed.

Work on the Main Street of Hayward as part of a $1.8 million infrastructure project will begin this week with parts of Main Street, from Hwy. 63 to Third Street, being closed to vehicles starting today, Monday, March 9.

On Wednesday, March 4 two meetings were held at City Hall with Main Street businesses concerning the upcoming Main Street project that includes a replacement of sewer and water lines, along with pavement and sidewalks from Highway 63 to 5th Street.

Project deadlines include the following:

> First two blocks from Highway 63 to Third Street completed by May 21.

> Full five blocks of Main Street completed by June 24.

The contractor will work 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and possibly Saturdays if needed to stay on schedule.

The contractor will coordinate with businesses when front access obstructions or water delays may occur.

Businesses were advised to offer alternative access versus Main Street.

There will be weekly meetings between the contractor and businesses. The first meeting will be 8 a.m. Friday, March 13 at City Hall.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments