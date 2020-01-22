MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today signed six bipartisan bills into law on January 21. The governor acted on the following bills:
Makes comprehensive modifications to municipal ordinance enforcement and municipal court procedures to promote clarity, efficiency, and cost reduction.
Authorizes the Department of Employee Trust Funds to withhold money from a participant's Wisconsin Retirement System annuity or lump sum payment consistent with a court order of restitution.
Permits the use of surveillance devices during real estate showings to prevent any invasion of privacy claims for such use.
Requires the Department of Natural Resources, in consultation with the Department of Health Services to design and produce signs that raise awareness of Lyme disease, and appropriates funds for this purpose.
Requires insect repellent to be available for purchase in state parks and forests to help reduce the incidence of Lyme disease in Wisconsin.
Expands protections and considerations for students who are called into active military service while they are enrolled in a university, technical, or private institution.
