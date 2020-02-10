SARONA– Enjoy a candle-lit hike along the Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary trails!

Sponsored by Mayo Clinic, the Hunt Hill Hike Club will host a Luminary Hike on Monday, Feb. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary in Sarona.

No registration is required, and the hike is free.

Each month the hike features a different theme and familiarizes the walkers with the various trails and habitats at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary.

This month they will be able to experience the serenity of Hunt Hill illuminated by candles.

Complimentary snacks and drinks follow the hike. Attendees are invited to bring along their own mug to make the evening more eco-friendly.

Hikes will be between one to three miles.

For information on trail conditions or other questions about the program: Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, 715.635.6543.

The next Hunt Hill Hike Club program will focus on animal tracking and will be held on Monday, March 9, starting at 4:30 p.m.

