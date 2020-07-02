Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes delivered the Democratic Radio Address and July 2 and used it to encourage Wisconsinites to stay home this Fourth of July weekend and wear masks when in public to keep each other safe.
Here is is his address:
Hey Wisconsin, I’m Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and as we move into the 4th of July weekend, it’s important that we remember COVID-19 is still spreading in communities all across the state.
Over the last week, we have unfortunately seen increases in the rate of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the numbers of daily new cases.
And unlike ever before, we are seeing young people under the age of 30 make up the largest share of these new cases.
Now, we can’t afford to undo all the sacrifices people have made to get us to this point.
So, the safest thing you can do for you, your family, and your community is to enjoy your time with your loved ones at home this weekend.
And if you do travel or go out in public, make sure you wear a mask, keep physically distancing with people outside your household, and check the Department of Health Services dashboard for the COVID-19 activity in the areas you’re traveling through.
We don’t have a vaccine yet, so apart from staying home, wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep boxing in this virus.
Remember: your mask needs to cover your mouth, your nose, and you should wash your mask with soap and water after each use if you have a reusable one.
We all need to do everything we can to keep each other safe.
My mask is to protect you and your mask is to protect me.
So let’s all remember to look out for one another as we continue to move forward through this crisis together.
