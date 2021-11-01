SPOONER– Volunteer Partners of Spooner Health will hold their 31st annual Love Light Tree Ceremony virtually on Monday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. on Facebook (@SpoonerHealth).
The event is organized by Betsy Andrea of the Volunteer Partners of Spooner Health and will feature an inspirational message from community member Faith Tasker.
Community members can make a minimum donation of $5 and “purchase” a red, blue or white light. A red light is in honor of someone, a blue light is for peace or for someone who has or is serving the country, and a white light is in memory of someone.
Previous years have seen more than 120 lights placed on the tree to honor and remember loved ones.
Mike Schafer, Spooner Health CEO, will welcome everyone and read the names of all those for whom lights were purchased. All proceeds go towards the 2022 Volunteer Partners Scholarship Fund for students interested in a career in healthcare.
Love Light donation forms can be downloaded at www.spoonerhealth.com/events.
Spooner Health
Spooner Health is a 25-bed critical access hospital with a wide range of services from emergency and inpatient care to outpatient therapy, surgery, and diagnostic imaging. Spooner Health is dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare with excellent service.
