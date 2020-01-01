This month Wisconsin homeowners received a larger Lottery and Gaming Credit on their property tax bills than last year.
The estimated $24 increase in the average credit is mostly due to lottery sales exceeding estimates, which resulted in a higher opening balance for 2019-20.
In 2018-19, the corresponding Lottery and Gaming Credit was $160.
“The Lottery Credit this year is 15 percent higher than last year,” said Peter Barca, Wisconsin Department of Revenue secretary. “This is due, primarily, to the Wisconsin Lottery having a banner year, and the credit returned to homeowners is based on Lottery profits.”
Overall, the Lottery Credit distributed more than $271 million to Wisconsin homeowners for property taxes levied in 2019.
Last year, that figure was $236 million. Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has provided over $4.6 billion in property tax relief to eligible Wisconsin homeowners.
The Lottery Credit is shown on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
If taxpayers pay their taxes in two or more installments, the credit is applied to the first installment. The credit is paid by the state to counties or municipalities on the fourth Monday in March.
The county or municipality receiving the payment settles with overlying taxing jurisdictions.
