Ready for spring? We have good news for you – in the bird world, it’s underway!
Southeast Wisconsin always sees the first migrants, and this year is no exception as the first red-winged blackbirds, killdeer and sandhill cranes have been reported there.
American robins overwintered in good numbers, but new migrants are also moving in now. Horned larks, an early migrant of open grasslands and agricultural fields, are also showing well on rural roadsides.
Farther north, trumpeter swans are returning to limited areas of open water, and the first bald and golden eagles have begun to wing their way northward overhead.
Other signs of spring include increased singing activity by northern cardinals, house finches, mourning doves, American robins and black-capped chickadees.
Woodpeckers are drumming to announce territories and wild turkeys are now gobbling in some areas.
Some species are even nesting already, including active incubation by great horned owls and bald eagles and nest-building behavior in American crows, common ravens, house finches and others.
Waterfowl migration has been most noticeable on Lake Michigan, where goldeneyes, mergansers, scaup, redheads, bufflehead and a few dabbling ducks are being seen.
Snow and ice cover have limited migration inland so far, but a few new birds are slowly moving in. Gull diversity has been excellent as herring gulls are abundant and ring-billed gull numbers begin to increase. Among them, look for glaucous, Iceland, great black-backed and lesser black-backed gulls.
Winter is far from over, of course, and many winter species remain firmly in place, including a few snowy owls, northern shrikes, rough-legged hawks, short-eared owls and “winter finches.”
Common redpolls have been widespread with a few hoary redpolls among them. White-winged crossbills and pine siskins have also been present in small numbers.
Flocks of evening grosbeaks continue mostly across the north woods, while pine grosbeaks are often the first to depart and will begin to do so this week if they haven’t already.
Be sure to regularly clean feeders, waste seed/shells and water sources to prevent outbreaks of salmonella and other diseases among these susceptible species.
Rarities have been few of late. In the south, spotted towhees continue to be seen in numbers well above average.
In the north, more great gray owls have been documented this year than any since the mid-2000s.
Keep your eyes open for these unusual species and report your observations of rare and common birds alike at ebird.org/wi. Enjoy the birds!
